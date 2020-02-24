Suspect wasn’t going to jail for theft from Walmart, but he wanted to, so South Euclid police obliged

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I need to go to jail for stealing,” is how police say a theft suspect responded after being taken into custody for allegedly stealing socks from the South Euclid Walmart.
Police were called to the Walmart on Warrensville Center Road on Feb. 13 for reports of a male shoplifting suspect that was detained by store security.
The suspect, who would not identify himself to police, had tube socks and other unpaid merchandise stuffed in his pants, according to police.
Police told the suspect that they would cite and release him because of current jail renovations and the low dollar amount of the theft, but he insisted on going to jail.
“I’m going to jail. Take me to jail. I need to go to jail for stealing. Take my dumb*** to jail," the suspect reportedly told officers.
Because the suspect continue to refuse South Euclid police’s commands, officers eventually took him to jail and booked him for theft and obstructing business.
The value of the items stuffed in the man’s pants were estimated at approximately $180, according to the police report.
