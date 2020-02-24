Missing Northeast Ohio teen found dead near Cincinnati

Emma Roberts found dead near Cincinnati (Source: Wayne County Sheriffs)
By Alan Rodges | February 24, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 1:20 PM

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing teen from Wayne County was found dead near the Cincinnati area.

15-year-old Emma Roberts was found dead in Colerain Township, according to the Wayne County Sheriffs Department.

Police say Roberts was recently reported missing from a nearby group home she was staying at.

At this time, Colerain Township police are conducting the investigation.

