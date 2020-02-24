Missing Northeast Ohio teen found dead near Cincinnati

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing teen from Wayne County was found dead near the Cincinnati area.
15-year-old Emma Roberts was found dead in Colerain Township, according to the Wayne County Sheriffs Department.
Police say Roberts was recently reported missing from a nearby group home she was staying at.
At this time, Colerain Township police are conducting the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay connected with 19 News for more information.
