Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 50 degrees today with increasing clouds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We will get one more decent day then the pattern turns quite unsettled the rest of the week. Low pressure is located over Oklahoma this morning. This storm will track to southeast Missouri this evening. I have our area dry today. Clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will warm well in the 40′s to around 50 degrees this afternoon. We will be warmer if we get some bonus sun. Moisture will begin to move in by this evening. Rain develops from west to east. It will be another warm night as we only fall into the middle to upper 30′s. A wet Tuesday morning drive is on the menu.