The numbers behind massive response to Rocky River fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -At just before 6 p.m. on Sunday a massive blaze, that could be seen for miles, erupted in Rocky River which needed mutual aid responses from several fire departments.
The fire destroyed a condominium project that was under construction and the cause is under investigation.
The fire was considered a three alarm situation, one of the most serious designation, according to Westshore Central Dispatch Center which handles calls for many of the west side Cleveland suburbs.
The fire not only spread to the entire structure under construction, but also spread to both sides of Interstate 90 as brush fires because of the wind.
The following is a list of all of the fire departments, and equipment, that was called in for mutual aid:
- Rocky River Fire Department: 2 command units, 1 engine, 1 ladder truck
- Fairview Park Fire Department: 1 command unit, 1 engine, 1 ladder truck
- Lakewood Fire Department: 1 command unit, 1 engine, 1 ladder truck, 1 medic unit
- Westlake Fire Department: 2 command units, 2 ladder trucks
- Bay Village Fire Department: 1 command unit, 1 engine, 1 ladder truck, 1 medic unit
- North Olmsted Fire Department: 1 engine, 1 medic unit
- Avon Fire Department: 1 engine
