Parma bakery’s famous paczki are headed to Kelly Clarkson Show

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery, Parma’s go-to sweet spot, just got a special order from The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Turns out, the former American Idol winner knows of the local Lenten treasure, and ordered 175 paczki to share with her audience, according to Rudy’s owner Lidia Amelia Polatajko.
Polatajko was invited to speak with Clarkson this Thursday.
“We are the luckiest people in the world to have the privilege to share family recipes with our city, and now the country,” she said.
So far, the local baker has churned out about 75,000 paczki to meet the high demand from Fat Thursday (Feb. 20) to Fat Tuesday (Feb. 25).
