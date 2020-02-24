Pet funeral home in Willoughby Hills says animal funerals, like Browns mascot Swagger’s, help in grieving process

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Brown’s mascot Swagger was laid to rest Saturday, and the celebration of life ceremony is something any pet owner can arrange for a couple hundred dollars at the DeJohn Funeral and Pet Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills.
While it’s not common, “when you have a public figure, be it Swagger a mascot, or a police dog, or someone who’s part of a community, I think it’s something you have to take into consideration," said Ross DeJohn, owner and director of Pet Funeral Home and die-hard Browns fan.
DeJohn said they do about 500 animal funerals a year.
Pricing varies based on services and the weight of the animal. It could cost anywhere from $590 to $800.
The 145-pound Bullmastiff was honored by his family and fans at a funeral service in the Rainbow Bridge Room Saturday.
Fred and Debby McLaughlin were Swagger’s human parents.
Their son, Justin, was Swagger’s on-field handler who ran out of the tunnel alongside him.
Swagger was 6 years old when he passed away suddenly at the vet’s office while getting checked for complications from pneumonia.
“We are saddened to have lost Cleveland football teams first live mascot. Hosting a memorial service for the community is an opportunity for his family and fans to say goodbye and for our community to gather and remember Swagger,” Sherri DiPietro, DeJohn Pet Care Specialist, previously said. “Pets are a very special part of the family and should be treated as such. We care for a family’s pet with the utmost dignity, respect and compassion by people who are pet parents.”
About 200 fans came to the service and Swagger’s son, Swagger Jr., was there standing by his side, ready to take on his new role as the new mascot.
Swagger Jr., took over the celebratory duties Nov. 10 with the Browns.
After the service, many online questioned the choice for the funeral with an open casket.
“Why am I looking at a dead dog?” one person wrote on Facebook.
DeJohn, who has been a season ticket holder since 1960, said it was the family’s choice and part of the grieving process for them and Browns fans.
