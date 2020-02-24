Police arrest 4 teens accused in week-long crime spree on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a group of teens they said went on a week-long crime spree on Cleveland’s West Side.
19 News first told you last month about the string of crimes that were committed in the West 117th Street area.
Our investigators have been tracking the cases ever since.
One of the victims said she was sitting in her car at GetGo when the suspects opened up a door and stole her purse that was on the seat.
She was very glad to hear Monday, that 19 News confirmed all the suspects are now in custody.
Court documents name the four suspects police say are connected to at least five car thefts and other serious crimes in the 117th Street area.
Because they are minors, we are not identifying them.
Shoppers told us at the end of January that the crimes left them concerned about going to the area.
The court documents not only name incidents near GetGo on West 117th Street, but also the McDonald’s on Lorain Avenue, Walmart on Brookpark Road and Speedway on West 150th Street.
In another case, a victim said she was in the middle of jumping her sister’s car off Clark Avenue when she saw two boys staring at her from the Sunoco gas station’s parking lot.
She left to take something into the house near the Clark Bar, and when she came out, the two were in the car, driving away.
“My heart sank,” she said. “I thought maybe he was just waiting for a ride, but then when that happened I was like ‘Oh my God.’”
She, too, was glad to hear it when 19 News informed her that all four suspects are in juvenile detention now.
They face dozens of charges including receiving stolen property, theft and identity fraud.
“I’m glad they did find them, because they did do a lot of damage,” the victim said.
All of the juveniles denied the charges they face so far when they were arraigned.
They could face more charges in the future, though.
A law enforcement source tells 19 News the suspects are wanted by at least six different law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County.
