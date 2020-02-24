Rocky River Fire Department: Fire under control, but working on ‘jump fire’ in neighboring building to west

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Fire Department said just before 10 p.m. the condominium fire under control, but they are fighting a “jump fire” in the neighboring building to the west.
The fire was located on Hilliard Blvd. between Wooster Road and Valleyview Drive. The fire is an unoccupied building, which is under construction, Rocky River Fire said.
Fire officials said there are no injuries, however, two trucks were damaged. A Rocky River pumper truck and a Fairview Park ladder truck were the ones damaged.
Fire officials will be out on the scene throughout the night. The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene. Utility companies are helping to secure the scene.
Utility companies had to cut power to the entire block to secure it for the safety of the firefighters.
The American Red Cross is on the scene, and they are supplying snacks and water to first responders.
You can see the video of the fire below from Lakewood Firefighters Local 382.
I-90 in Rocky River is now open in both directions following a structure fire on Hilliard Blvd.
Rocky River Fire said Hilliard Blvd in Rocky River is still closed between McKinley Avenue and Wooster Road. There is no estimate about when the road will reopen.
Several buildings nearby are without power, and it is not known when it will be restored, fire officials said.
Witnesses said there was fire raining down onto I-90 and also debris.
Rocky River Fire said as of this time, there is no information about the cause of the fire.
Fire officials said to avoid the area at this time.
Return to 19 News for updates when information becomes available.
You can watch more of our coverage here:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.