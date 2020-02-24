Seton Catholic closes in Hudson after fires set outside school

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Fires were purposely set outside of Seton Catholic in Hudson early Monday morning, prompting officials to shut down the school for the day.
Hudson police and fire crews arrived at the scene at about 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a bush fire on the campus.
As authorities canvassed the grounds, they saw that an unknown number of people set, or tried to set, several fires outside the school building.
All fires were out by the time authorities arrived.
Police are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.
