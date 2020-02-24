Sunny Side Up: What do you think about a new outlet mall in downtown Cleveland? It could cause trouble for football fans

By Alan Rodges | February 24, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 9:58 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Jamie Sullivan and Neeha Curtis.

What do you think about a new outlet mall in downtown Cleveland? It is going to be located right where the muni-lot is. It's our talker of the day! Join Neeha Curtis, and Jamie Sullivan LIVE to chime in.

What do you think about a new outlet mall in downtown Cleveland, right where the muni-lot is located.

A developer is hoping to get the city on board, saying this would boost tourism, conventions, and residents from all over Ohio to spend their money downtown.

