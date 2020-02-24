Sunny Side Up: What do you think about a new outlet mall in downtown Cleveland? It could cause trouble for football fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Jamie Sullivan and Neeha Curtis.
What do you think about a new outlet mall in downtown Cleveland, right where the muni-lot is located.
A developer is hoping to get the city on board, saying this would boost tourism, conventions, and residents from all over Ohio to spend their money downtown.
It’s our talker of the day!
We’re live at 9:30 a.m. with Jamie Sullivan and Neeha Curtis.
Join us for the conversation on “Sunny Side Up” beginning each weekday at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.