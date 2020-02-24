Trial delayed again for Cleveland Heights woman accused in nationwide Facebook scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the Cleveland Heights woman accused in a nationwide scam on Facebook was delayed again, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jury selection was set to begin on Monday, but it was eventually delayed, for Kimberly St. John-Stevenson, who faces a dozen felony charges that include aggravated theft, conspiracy and money laundering.
Investigators say St. John-Stevenson and her co-defendant, Zienup Sbeih-Maddox, used Facebook to defraud hundreds of victims out of more than $300,000.
The "Zee’s Place” scam was first exposed in a 19 News undercover investigation in June 2017. According to prosecutors, the two offered “too good to be true deals on items such as diapers, toys, car seats, and trips to Disney World” through the Facebook scam.
Sbeih-Maddox is currently serving six years in prison for the scam.
A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.
