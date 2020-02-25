Akron man sentenced to life in prison for killing man with a van

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for driving his van into two people, killing one and seriously injuring the other.
28-year-old Daniel Shmigal was sentenced to life in prison by a Summit County judge.
Shmigal will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.
On Feb. 19, Shmigal pled guilty to murder and aggravated vehicular assault.
In March of 2019, Shmigal intentionally hit struck Derek Smith and Charles Holden with his van as they were walking on the sidewalk.
Holden died about a month after the accident, and Smith was seriously injured.
“The death of Charles Holden leaves a hole his family will have to deal with the rest of their lives. Charles was a husband, son, friend, and mentor who worked hard to provide for his family. The pain of his loss will be felt for years,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Before the murder, Shmigal had been arguing with his wife about Derek Smith, who is a friend of Shmigal’s wife.
