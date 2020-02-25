Bench trial beginning for Cleveland Heights woman accused of stabbing faux fur wearer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of walking into a Cleveland Heights church and stabbing a guest over her faux fur boots waived her right to a jury trial Tuesday morning.
The bench trial for Meredith Lowell, 35, is now scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.
Lowell, of Cleveland Heights, was indicted on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated burglary.
Cleveland Heights police said Lowell entered the Fairmount Presbyterian Church on Nov. 20, 2019 and stabbed a woman in the arm with a kitchen knife.
Police said Lowell targeted the victim because of her boots, which turned out to have faux fur on them instead of real fur.
Officers tell 19 News that Lowell and the victim did not have any interaction before the attack.
The only connection that Lowell has to the church is that she lives close by, according to police.
Two people inside the church restrained Lowell until police arrived at the scene.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was treated and released.
Lowell has a history of violent animal activism.
In 2012 she was accused of attempting to hire a hitman to murder a person who was wearing fur clothing.
