Browns at Combine, but big decisions loom at home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No search for a franchise quarterback this year. Not for us. That, um, honor belongs to the Bengals, and yes, Joe Burrow says he'll play for 'em.
No, Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are in Indy sizing up other positions at the Combine.
And thinking about some tougher decisions they have to make here at home.
“For us, it’s just so important that as we move forward, we’re exploring every avenue to improve our roster,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said from Indianapolis on Tuesday. “And that is at every position.”
In other words, they have a few untouchables ... and you know who they are ... Baker ... Myles ... Chubb ... and then a lot of other talent that could stay, or could go.
Some through a trade, including Odell Beckham Jr., although that’s still a long shot.
Some via free agency.
Joe Schobert has been a staple on defense. A leading tackler, a Pro Bowler. Now he’s about to hit the market.
“This is what I’ll say about Joe,” General Manager Andrew Berry said from the Combine. “Joe is a good player and an even better person. We are going to spend some time with his representation this week to talk through his contractual situation. He’s (Schobert) obviously earned the right to test the market. It’s one of these situations where we like Joe, but it obviously has to work for both sides.”
Then there’s David Njoku, the tight end who was drafted by the Sashi regime that included Berry, but fell out of favor with Dorsey and Kitchens.
“It’s a big year for David,” Stefanski said. "I’ve explained that to him. He knows that. And a lot of that’s gonna be up to him, and the amount of work he puts into this. We have big plans for him, but it’s about him coming back in the building and working, and then, ultimately, being able to see if we can utilize him in a role that can take advantage of some of his physical skill-set. "
