Cleveland Clinic opens Northeast Ohio’s first food allergy center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is now operating the first food allergy center in Northeast Ohio.
The Food Allergy Center of Excellence will provide multidisciplinary care for preventing, treating and diagnosing food allergies.
The center, located at the Cleveland Clinic Strongsville Family Health Center, will treat both adults and pediatric patients.
Allergists, pediatric psychologists and registered dieticians will all be available in an effort to prevent, diagnose, study and treat food allergies.
The providers there will also be conducting research related to food allergies.
Patients who are undergoing food challenge tests to determine or confirm a suspected allergy, which can take several hours, will have access to an interactive observation space that includes a video gaming station.
Expect the FACE providers to offer services at other Cleveland Clinic locations soon, and virtual appointments.
Providers at the FACE will offer cutting-edge therapy, including oral immunotherapy for properly selected patients with certain allergies. That involves slowly exposing a patient to the allergen, beginning at very low amounts and working up to a target dose. This could allow patients to tolerate small doses and protect them in the case of accidental exposure.
Patients at high risk for allergies may also find oral immunotherapy an effective way to prevent allergies.
Local patients at University Hospitals have been benefiting from therapy for years. See how one local boy was able to reverse his peanut allergy this way.
“Until recently, all we could offer our patients and families with food allergies was avoidance,” said Sandra Hong, M.D., director of the Food Allergy Center of Excellence. “However, oral immunotherapy has ushered in a new era for food allergy patients.”
The center will also offer care for patients with disease processes which can be associated with foods such as eczema, eosinophilic esophagitis, food protein proctocolitis, and food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome.
