Construction company working on condos that burned in Rocky River has strong reputation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News investigators are learning more about the company in charge of the project that caught fire in Rocky River on Sunday.
According to the Rocky River building commissioner, the company had all of the proper permits to build a 24-unit condominium complex off Hilliard Boulevard.
Commissioner Raymond Reich said the builders had also gone through all of the inspections accordingly.
Residents had been watching the condo building go up over the past several months.
“They were getting closer and closer to be ready for occupancy,” one man said.
But, Sunday night, hundreds watched it go up in flames.
Now, what remains is not much more than what the construction crews started with.
A 2019 Google Maps Street view image shows the open lot, waiting to be developed.
On the fence, the sign says it’s a Pride One Construction project.
That company’s website lists many projects all over the Northeast Ohio area--hotels, houses, senior living facilities and more.
19 News discovered the project that burned was called Rockport River.
You can see pictures posted on the website and Facebook of the progress the crews were making.
It’s unclear how the fire started, or if anyone from the Pride One Construction company was there when it did.
The company out of Medina declined to comment on any part of the project when 19 News called Tuesday.
In it’s more than 20 years though, Pride One Construction has earned an A+ rating with the BBB. No complaints are listed against the company in that entire time.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday morning that its investigators do not believe any criminal activity was involved in this case.
