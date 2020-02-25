Dash, body camera footage shows up-close intensity of weekend fire in Rocky River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police released body and dash camera video showing flames that engulfed and destroyed a condominium building that was under construction.
The more dramatic video was captured by an officer’s body camera.
Crews from the Rocky River Fire Department and several surrounding communities responded to Hilliard Boulevard after receiving reports of the blaze on Sunday evening.
Heavy smoke, flames, and embers from the unoccupied building spread throughout the area, causing a closure to I-90 and other nearby roads because of wind-driven brush fires.
Here’s a look at dash camera video as emergency personnel started to arrive.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office told 19 News on Tuesday that they “do not believe there was any criminal activity involved” in the fire, but it could be difficult to determine where the blaze originated because of the extensive damage.
Numerous neighboring buildings were evacuated and several residents remain displaced. Red Cross is assisting with providing services to those impacted by the evacuations.
Footage from Drone 19 revealed the destruction left behind by the fire.
