Woman hospitalized after unknown suspect attacks her with acid-like chemical, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping to track down an unknown male suspect who attacked a woman with chemicals.
Detectives started investigating the assault around 9 p.m. on Monday evening near the intersection of Spokane Avenue near West 41st Street.
Police in the area were flagged down by a witness who was screaming, “She’s inside!,” referring to the 27-year-old victim.
The woman was found inside screaming and crying while attempting to wash her eyes out with water.
According to the victim’s report to police, an unknown male dressed in a dark hooded-sweatshirt and gloves came up behind her as she was leaving her friend’s house and threw a cup of “acid” in her face.
Paramedics transported the victim, could not open her eyes because of the burning sensation, to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
The victim told police that she didn’t know who attacked her, but her ex-boyfriend may be upset with her. She filed a police report about him several days earlier.
The male got into a white SUV before speeding off, a witness told police.
