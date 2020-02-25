Fire at Denny’s in Streetsboro causes over $10,000 in damages

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Five fire departments helped put out the flames that broke out at Denny’s on SR-14 in the early morning hours on Monday.
Captain Kevin Grimm said the Streetsboro Fire Department was called to the restaurant at 2:42 a.m.
Crews arrived within three minutes of the alert and found smoke and fire near the front entrance, according to Captain Grimm.
The fire department evacuated the open restaurant before extinguishing the flames from the inside and out, according to the captain.
Captain Grimm said fire damage was up to the roof line.
Streetsboro fire investigators were also called to the scene, according to the capain.
The captain said the cause of the fire is still unknown, investigators do not believe it was suspicious.
Captain Grimm said Streetsboro fire investigators are continuing to work with insurance investigators to determine the exact cause and preserve evidence.
The building sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage at least with $5,000 worth worth of content loss, according to Captain Grimm.
According to Captain Grimm, four other fire departments assisted the 12 members of the Streetsboro Fire Department on scene, including Aurora, Kent, Reminderville, and Twinsburg.
The last fire department unit cleared the scene at 5:45 a.m., according to the captain.
Captain Grimm confirmed no customers, workers, or emergency responders were injured.
