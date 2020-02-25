FIRST ALERT DAY: A system tomorrow to bring several inches of snow to some parts of northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system will impact our area tomorrow with snow and rain across northeast Ohio. It is another challenging forecast since the transition zone will be right over our area. The worst of the snow will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. Several inches of snow will happen. This will mainly be along the lakeshore. You will see lesser amounts farther south with more rain than snow in the forecast. Strong winds Wednesday night will contribute to widespread blowing snow as the storm intensifies to our east. We do have improving conditions by the time Thursday morning arrives. Lake effect snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures will be with us the rest of the week. Be prepared for a full winter smack. The team is monitoring this closely and we will let you know of any changes.