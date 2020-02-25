19 First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Snow showers will impact the evening commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll wake up to a mix of light rain and snow tomorrow morning.
Be careful on your morning commute, as roads will be damp.
Rain will change to snow as the day goes on.
Widespread snow will impact the evening commute, especially west of I-71, in Cleveland, west of Cleveland, and along the lakeshore.
With this system, a widespread 1″ - 3″ of new snowfall accumulation will occur.
The higher end totals will be west of I-71, in Cleveland, west of Cleveland, and along the lakeshore.
The system snow will move out by early Thursday morning before lake effect snow develops during the day Thursday.
Occasional lake effect snow showers and squalls will continue through Saturday.
