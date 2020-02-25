Former St. Edward and University of Michigan wrestler alleges he was sexually abused in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOIO) - A former St. Edward High School wrestler, Andy Hrovat, who won two state championships while in high school, is the first person to come out and publicly identify himself in a growing sex abuse scandal at the University of Michigan.
“I would like to let people know that it’s OK to come out,” said Hrovat in an interview he did from his attorney’s office, “It’s OK to let your voice be heard.”
The late Dr. Robert E. Anderson is accused of abusing students on campus from the early ’70s until he left the university in 2003, and police speculate that the number of victims coming forward will quickly grow.
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel opened a board meeting last week acknowledging the school had launched an investigation.
“The allegations are highly disturbing. On behalf of the university, I apologize to anyone who was harmed by Dr Anderson,” Schlissel said.
Hrovat said he did not tell anyone in the Michigan administration about the abuse, he was warned by teammates about the doctor.
“To me the mental part of it, of having to go in there knowing that this doctor was going to touch you in appropriately is what sticks out most in my mind,” Hrovat said.
Michigan says they are creating a hotline for former students to call to report abuse.
