Grand jury indicts Stark County man who is accused of shooting his own dog in the face

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting his own dog in the face.
Kevin James Fishburn was indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animals.
According to Stark County Sheriff deputies, Fishburn shot his dog on Jan. 14 on public hunting grounds in southern Stark County.
Fishburn told deputies he shot the dog because “he feared for his own safety” and he thought the shooting killed the dog.
A resident found the injured dog running in the area of Deuber Avenue SW and Gracemont Street SW later that day and took the animal to Soehnlen Veterinary Clinic on Beth Avenue SW in Navarre for emergency care.
“We expect him to be fine, antibiotics just to make sure that bone doesn’t get infected. When a bullet goes in it usually takes some hair in with it...I’m certainly not an expert on bullets, but my guess, cause we’ve seen a lot of these, my guess is that this is a .22. Pellets don’t fragment like that. Pellets, you can see the whole pellet,” Dr. David Soehnlen. a veterinarian treating the dog, said.
The dog, named Zeus, has recovered from his injuries.
Fishburn will be arraigned on March 13.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.