Greater Cleveland Food Bank kicks off biggest fundraiser of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has launched the 29th annual Harvest for Hunger fundraiser, its biggest event of the year.
Last year, the campaign raised enough money to provide 22 million meals throughout Northeast Ohio.
They hope to top that number this year.
“The need is absolutely year-round,” Karen Pozna said, director of communications with the Food Bank. “We need support in many forms – money, volunteers and advocacy. Summer is an especially busy time when kids are out of school and not receiving the free or reduced-priced lunches. We partner with over 100 programs just for summer feeding.”
During the kickoff event at the Food Bank Tuesday morning, the overwhelming theme was that $1 can provide four nutritious meals.
The money raised will provide food to four area food banks, in 21 Northeast Ohio counties and 1,000 partner agencies.
There are a couple of easy ways to donate; though the website or while checking out at the grocery store look for the $1, $5 and $10 tabs at the register.
During the announcement several area media members teamed up with mascots from the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns for a supermarket race.
Cleveland 19′s Dan DeRoos was partnered up with the Cavs Moondog.
