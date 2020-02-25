Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 125-119 in overtime. Cleveland trailed 84-62 in the third quarter before its stunning rally. Porter hit the go-ahead basket with 1:20 to play in overtime. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which couldn't hold the big lead and was outplayed by Cleveland down the stretch.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past No. 20 West Virginia 67-57 as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge. Courtney Ramey added 21 points for Texas. The Longhorns have won three in a row. The Mountaineers have lost six straight on the road in the Big 12. West Virginia dominated the first matchup, a 38-point victory back on Jan. 20. But Texas was anything but the timid team that got pushed around in Morgantown. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.
GOODYEAR, Ariz (AP) — The Indians brought top prospect Nolan Jones to training camp as a reward for his hard work in recovering from thumb surgery in October. The left-handed hitting third baseman has soared through Cleveland's minor league system. Just 21, he's considered a can't-miss player. Jones finished last season at Double-A Akron. He played in the Arizona Fall League before his thumb became too painful and he underwent surgery. He'll likely start this season in the minors but it shouldn't be long before he breaks in with the Indians.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Bemstrom knocked home a rebound for his seventh of the season. Nick Foligno scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Stefan Matteau tied it with his second of the season midway through the third period. Connor Brown had two goals for Ottawa, which traded away two of its top offensive players at the deadline earlier in the day. Colin White also scored, and Marcus Hogberg had 41 saves in Ottawa’s third straight loss.
UNDATED (AP) — The Metropolitan Division was already the most competitive in the NHL. Now the race to the finish is getting juiced up. Nearly every Metro contender made a move ahead of Monday's trade deadline to gear up for the playoff push. The first-place Washington Capitals got it started by acquiring Ilya Kovalchuk. Pittsburgh answered by getting fellow veteran winger Patrick Marleau from San Jose. The New York Islanders got major reinforcement in the form of center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Carolina Hurricanes traded for Vincent Trocheck and the Philadelphia Flyers acquired forwards Derek Grant and Nate Thompson.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Te'a Cooper scored 17 points and second-ranked Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season women's championship with a 64-39 victory over West Virginia on Monday night. Baylor also cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season game in the conference. The Lady Bears can clinch the title outright with a win Saturday or with a loss by second-place TCU to Texas on Wednesday. Lauren Cox added 12 points and nine rebounds for Baylor. Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia with 13 points.