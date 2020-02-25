How will you celebrate Fat Tuesday? The best paczki and king cakes on Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week marks Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras and the start of the Lenten season. So, the Taste Buds are getting you ready on “Paczki Day” with a visit to Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery in Parma’s Polish Village.
There, we’ll let you in on the action of the busiest day of the year there, and other bakeries which make the seasonal treat, eaten to indulge before Lent.
We’ll also be joined by Ann Loparo of Annie’s Signature Sweets. She’ll share with us the secrets and methods to a good king cake, the sweet treat associated with Mardi Gras.
Plus, Dave and I will get to decorate one on the show.
And finally, we’ll welcome Stacy Soulimiotis, program director for the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.
She’ll be joining us to talk about the organization’s Food Rescue program, which links volunteers with local markets and restaurants, to transport donated fresh fruit, vegetables and breads to local hunger centers.
By the end of the show you’ll be drooling over pastries and downloading the Food Rescue app to become a “hunger hero.”
