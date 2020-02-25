1 lane is closed on I-76 westbound in Wadsworth after semi-rollover

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - One lane on I-76 westbound is closed after a semi-rollover after it smashed through a guardrail, the Wadsworth Fire Department and the Medina Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 19 News.
The Medina Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the truck rolled over close to a mile east of State Route 57.
The lane is closed while crews remove the truck. Deputies said they do not know when the lane will be re-opened.
The accident happened around 2 a.m. Deputies said the driver did not suffer serious injuries.
The Medina Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina County Sheriff and the Wadsworth Fire Department were on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.