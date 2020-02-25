Libbey: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Libbey Inc. (LBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.
The glass tableware producer posted revenue of $209.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $69 million, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $785.6 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $3.56.
