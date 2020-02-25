Man accused of causing Vermilion Township house explosion in court expecting to change plea

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of causing a Vermilion Township home explosion is in court on Tuesday for a plea hearing.
Ken Karnow initially pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him.
He is expected to be back in court around 9 a.m. this morning.
Karnow is accused of crashing his car into a home in Vermilion Township on Jan. 31.
The car hit a gas line, and the house exploded, according to officials.
Karnow allegedly fled the scene after the crash but was arrested hours later. Police say He was found sleeping in a vacant home.
The couple that lived in the home was able to escape safely before the explosion.
Their dog also made it out safely.
Karnow was indicted by the Erie County Grand Jury on several charges including, burglary, possessing criminal tools, and assault.
