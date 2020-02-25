Man gunned down blocks from Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland; 2nd victim being treated at hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death on the city’s near East side.
According to investigators, officers were called to the shooting on Community College Avenue near East 39th Street just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
A 40-year-old man was shot and taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he died, Cleveland police say.
A second victim, identified as a 55-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Police could not provide a detailed suspect description.
This is a developing story.
