Man gunned down blocks from Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland; 2nd victim being treated at hospital
By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 3:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death on the city’s near East side.

According to investigators, officers were called to the shooting on Community College Avenue near East 39th Street just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man was shot and taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he died, Cleveland police say.

A second victim, identified as a 55-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police could not provide a detailed suspect description.

This is a developing story.

