Man’s body discovered in Newbury Township pond after he fell through ice while fishing

NEWBURY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand confirmed a man died after he fell into a Newbury Township pond while ice fishing on Monday morning.
His tragic death is now being used by the sheriff as a safety warning to others.
According to the sheriff, investigators believe the man went out onto the pond off Pekin Road to go fishing when the ice was thicker in the morning.
But when the ice thinned out as the temperatures rose, the man fell through, Sheriff Hildenbrand said.
The sheriff said his body wasn’t discovered until around 5:30 p.m., when deputies were called to the scene.
His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
Sheriff Hildenbrand is now using this tragedy as a warning:
“No ice is safe, especially this winter when we have such a warm winter. We’ll have tragedies with that because the water is still cold.”
