Meet the team behind ’400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland’ during townhall Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During Black History Month 19 News has been taking a closer look at race, inequality, and injustice by examining how 400 years of slavery still affects the Cleveland community today.
On Tuesday afternoon, 19 News will hold a screening of the special report “400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland.”
This series of special reports will be played in its entirety.
After the special series airs, 19 News will keep the conversation going by hosting a town hall with experts, community leaders, and citizens.
Join the hardworking 19 News team at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The event with be live-streamed on all of 19 News’ digital platforms.
