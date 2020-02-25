Mitchell’s is serving ice cream-stuffed paczki at the Ohio City shop to celebrate Fat Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mitchell’s Ice Cream is serving up special paczki for one day only to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
The Mitchell’s Ice Cream-stuffed paczki from Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery in Parma is being served at the Ohio City location on West 25th Street.
Customers can choose their own ice cream to fill the paczki, which are then topped with homemade whipped cream.
The one-day only treats are available only while the paczki supply lasts on Fat Tuesday, which is the day before Lent begins.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.