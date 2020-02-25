Northeast Ohio Weather: Dreary day with drizzle and light rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lots of moisture in place this morning. We are tracking low pressure across the Indiana-Kentucky border. This system will track through northern Kentucky and into West Virginia this afternoon. I don’t see steady rain for our area today. It will be more of a drizzle for the lakeshore counties. I have a light rain developing in the afternoon for the inland counties. Temperatures won’t rise much due to the clouds and the northeast to north wind. Lower to middle 40′s this afternoon should cover things. Light rain will cover more of our area tonight. Colder air building in from the north will allow the rain to mix with or change over to a wet snow as the tonight wears on. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures tonight slide into the 30′s.