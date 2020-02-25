Ohio investigators don’t think there is criminal activity involved in Rocky River building fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office released new information regarding the continuing investigation surrounding the circumstances leading up to an intense that destroyed a Rocky River condominium building that was under construction.
As of Tuesday morning, investigators say they “do not believe there was any criminal activity involved” in Sunday’s fire.
Due to the extensive damage, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office says it may be difficult to determine where the blaze originated.
Crews from the Rocky River Fire Department and several surrounding communities responded to Hilliard Boulevard after receiving reports of the blaze just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Heavy smoke, flames, and embers from the unoccupied building spread throughout the area, causing a closure to I-90 and other nearby roads because of wind-driven brush fires.
Numerous neighboring buildings were evacuated and several residents remain displaced. Red Cross is assisting with providing services to those impacted by the evacuations.
Footage from Drone 19 revealed the destruction left behind by the fire.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate.
