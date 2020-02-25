Orville teen’s family pleading for answers about her death

ORVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Emma Roberts grew up in the small town of Orville, but her aunt said Emma never really had a childhood. She said she went through more than any 15-year-old should have to deal with.
"We're not coping well,” said Thonya Ballard, Emma's aunt. “I don't think Emma deserved it, to die like this."
Police in Colerain Township are investigating her death.
The teen had previously been reported missing from a nearby group home in Cincinnati. Ballard says her niece was a troubled child and had been in the system for years.
“Emma was a good kid she was,” Ballard told 19 News. “She just never had a chance. She never had a real childhood. She just never had a chance. I know she knows we loved her."
Ballard said her mother lost custody of her and Emma’s dad is in prison, but she said a family member had been fighting to get custody of Emma.
“She had a chance to start over to start a new life,” Ballard said. “Nobody knew her. Nobody knew her story. She could’ve made a new life for herself I believe."
Ballard told 19 News because of red tape with child services, that never happened.
“I feel like the system failed her and I told them that today too,” she said.
Wayne County Child Services told 19 News Emma was in the agency’s permanent custody. They said they typically spend two years trying to reunify families but in Emma’s case they were unable to do so, and the agency became her legal guardian.
Emma had been reported missing twice recently. Once in early February before she was placed in the group home in Cincinnati. She was reported missing again on February 10th.
Her aunt just hopes her niece is at peace and that the family will get answers about what led to her death.
“Fly high baby girl,” Ballard told her niece as tears welled up in her eyes. “You’re free and that we love her. She’s not in any more pain and fighting the demons.” Colerain Township Police say they are waiting for the autopsy results.
Wayne County Children Services sent 19 News the following statement, “Wayne County Children Services remains committed to protecting abused and neglected children and to strengthen, preserve, and empower families. We are able to be dedicated to this mission, due to the partnership with our community. We ask anyone with information about Emma to reach out to the Colerain Township Police Department.”
