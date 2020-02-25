4 out of 5 inmates who escaped from a Stark County corrections center, back in custody

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fourth inmate who escaped from a secure facility in Canton, was taken into custody in Guernsey County.
U.S. Marshals said Jason Drake was captured late last week and is currently being held in the Guernsey County Jail.
Drake and four other men broke out of the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Canton police said they broke out a first floor window of the Lesh Road NE facility.
The other prisoners were identified as Jaden Miller, Joshua Bingham, Michael Fisher and Vincent Blanc.
Miller was re-arrested on Feb. 12 in Carroll County.
Bingham was taken back into custody on Feb. 14.
Fisher was captured in Canton on Feb. 20 in the 1300 block of Stark Street SW.
Blanc remains on the loose.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
