Parma police chase vehicle involved in hitting North Olmsted officer; chase reaches speeds of 100 mph (VIDEO)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police chase suspects accused of hitting a North Olmsted officer with their car at the beginning of February.
Police say that the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.
Parma police say that the vehicle in the chase was the same one used in a recent hit and run case where a North Olmsted officer was hit.
North Olmsted police did arrest the couple accused of hitting the officer.
Parma police did not identify the two suspects in the chase because no charges have been filed against them in this case.
Officials say that this case will be presented directly to the Grand Jury soon.
