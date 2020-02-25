Parma’s Polish Village celebrates Paczki Day at Rudy’s Strudel

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday is a special day for Rudy’s Strudel in Parma.
They are celebrating Paczki Day!
The popular Northeast Ohio bakery makes everyone’s favorite Paczki.
Rudy’s Strudel has over 31 different flavors; all of the paczkis are hand made and hand filled.
19 News Reporter Vic Gideon was live at Rudy’s Strudel as the first customers od the day made their way to the popular bakery to indulge in the sweet paczkis.
The festivities at the store are set to start at 5 a.m.
The fun will include Polka dance instructors, brewers from the Brick and Barrel, Mimosas from the Little Birdie Wine Nest, the Tea Lab, Sweet Moses, Dyngus Day Cleveland, Pierogi Food Trucks, raffles, trivia contests, paczki eating contests and more.
Some of the sweet treats are even headed to the Kelly Clarkson show.
Since Feb. 20, the bakery has made nearly 75,000 Paczkis.
