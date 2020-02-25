Parma’s Polish Village celebrates Paczki Day at Rudy’s Strudel

Parma’s Polish Village celebrates Paczki Day at Rudy’s Strudel
More than 170 Paczki are headed from Parma to California to treat The Kelly Clarkson Show audience. (Source: Rudy's Strudel and Bakery Facebook page)
By Alan Rodges | February 25, 2020 at 4:55 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:19 AM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday is a special day for Rudy’s Strudel in Parma.

They are celebrating Paczki Day!

The popular Northeast Ohio bakery makes everyone’s favorite Paczki.

Rudy’s Strudel has over 31 different flavors; all of the paczkis are hand made and hand filled.

19 News Reporter Vic Gideon was live at Rudy’s Strudel as the first customers od the day made their way to the popular bakery to indulge in the sweet paczkis.

Paczki Day celebration at Rudy's Strudel & Bakery!

19 News Reporter Vic Gideon is LIVE in Parma at Rudy's Strudel & Bakery showing us the celebration for Paczki Day! https://bit.ly/39YCCew

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The festivities at the store are set to start at 5 a.m.

The fun will include Polka dance instructors, brewers from the Brick and Barrel, Mimosas from the Little Birdie Wine Nest, the Tea Lab, Sweet Moses, Dyngus Day Cleveland, Pierogi Food Trucks, raffles, trivia contests, paczki eating contests and more.

Some of the sweet treats are even headed to the Kelly Clarkson show.

Since Feb. 20, the bakery has made nearly 75,000 Paczkis.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.