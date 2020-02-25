Portage County man indicted for stealing more than $700,000 from a VFW Post

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 74-year-old man was indicted by the Portage County Grand Jury for stealing $714,376 from a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Dan Molnar had complete control and access to the bank accounts of Aurora VFW Post 2629.
Molnar allegedly used that access to defraud a lottery machine and write improper checks.
“Mr. Molnar was placed in a position of trust by the members of VFW Post 2629,” Chief Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard said. “Over the course of several years he violated that trust and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and it’s hardworking members. For the past 18 months, the Aurora Police Department worked closely with the Attorney General’s Office in piecing this case together and will continue to work closely as the case progresses through the courts.”
“Having only one set of eyes on your finances can leave an organization blindsided by fraud,” Yost said. “Fortunately, the great work by BCI’s forensic accountants and the Aurora PD caught up to this guy, who will now have to balance the books in front of the scales of justice.”
Molnar was indicted on the charges of aggravated theft, tampering with records and money launderin.
He was arrested on Feb. 21.
