Progressive to hire 1,500 new employees in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Progressive is looking to add up to 8,000 new workers nationwide, including 1,500 additional hires in Northeast Ohio.
The insurance company announced plans for the new workforce additions following another year of increased total revenues.
To support the company’s continuing growth, Progressive intends on filling positions that include customer sales, service, product sales, and claims representatives, as well as workers for the marketing and IT departments.
Most of the new positions will be based at the larger Progressive campuses located throughout the country, with others staffed at the smaller field claims offices.
“Last year was monumental in terms of total numbers of hires, and as a result of consistent growth, we are continuing to expand our workforce to meet the needs of our customers,” said Chief Human Resource Officer, Lori Niederst. "We are always excited to add new talent to our team and for the opportunity to help them grow their careers with us.
Progressive offers an annual bonus plan, full health care coverage, and paid parental leave for both fathers and mothers.
