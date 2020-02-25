Rocky Brands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.
The footwear company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $17.5 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $270.4 million.
Rocky Brands shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.98, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKY