Twinsburg Fire Department says the seat belt saved the life of a driver involved in rollover crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a car that rolled over several times is lucky to be alive, and the Twinsburg Fire Department said it is all because of his seat belt.
Emergency responders were called to the single-vehicle crash on I-480 on Monday afternoon and found a Ford Escape completely mangled.
According to crash investigators, the seat belted driver, who is in his early 20s, said the Ford experienced mechanical issues and veered off the roadway.
The car rolled multiple times, but the driver suffered only a minor hand injury and did not require hospitalization.
