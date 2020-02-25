Two Bedford City water employees accused of stealing nearly $80,000 of taxpayer money

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two employees working for the Bedford water department are accused of stealing $76,869.
“Lying, cheating, and stealing..." Those are just a few words that Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber used to describe two employees that are accused of stealing taxpayer money.
An audit and criminal investigation into the City of Bedford’s Water Department unveiled nearly $80,000 was not deposited in the city bank accounts.
Lina Yarish and Joan Law were the two employees accused of taking the money during the state’s investigation.
On Sept. 20, 2016, a city utility customer presented a receipt of payment to Yarish, which had not been posted to the client’s account, According to state officials.
Yarish notified the City Manager of the incident.
The City video surveillance show’s that Yarish’s co-worker, Law, collected the payment.
Bedford City’s Police Chief and City Manager interviewed Law about the payment, and she admitted to stealing from the Water Department.
She was then fired on Sept. 29.
The city also contacted the Auditor’s office to report the theft.
The city also suspected Yarish of theft, so they reviewed receipts collected on days when Law was absent and found $574 in missing funds for May 20, 2016, until May 31, 2016, a period when Law was on vacation.
Auditors uncovered a total of 714 receipts totaling $76,869 in which monies collected were not deposited into the city bank account.
According to the state auditor’s office, Yarish and Law were the only two city employees responsible for collecting, processing, and depositing water department receipts.
“I commend the City of Bedford and my Special Investigations Unit on their work to uncover this abuse,” Auditor Faber said.
As such, the Auditor's office reviewed their leave records and identified the following:
- There were 50 days where Law was solely responsible for the day’s receipt collections as Yarish was absent from work. For those days, auditors identified 182 receipts totaling $19,359.
- There were 18 days in which Yarish was solely responsible for the day’s collections as Law was absent from work. For those days, auditors identified 58 receipts totaling $7,183.
- There were 142 days where both Yarish and Law were jointly responsible for the day’s collections. For those days, auditors identified 474 receipts totaling $50,327.
Law is expected to pay $19,359 back, Yarish is expected to pay $7,183 back.
They both are ordered to pay $50,327 back.
Bedford has reportedly since improved the way they process their money.
The state advises that they continue to improve and consistently evaluate their policies and their effectiveness.
