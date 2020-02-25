UH doctors in Cleveland warn about taking cruises anytime soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine in Cleveland has issued a series of warnings for anyone who has purchased, or is considering a cruise anytime soon because of the coronavirus.
While the majority of the coronavirus cases have been contracted on mainland China, the Diamond Princes cruise line docked in Tokyo, became a breading ground for 691 new cases as of Tuesday.
While this has many who have already paid for a cruise nervous, doctors warn this is really about trips to the impacted area.
“A cruise is fine as long as it is not to an East Asia destination,” according to Dr. Keith Armitage, Medical Director, UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine. “Of course things could change, but for now with the exception of East Asia a cruise is okay. The major cruise companies are being very careful now not to let on anyone who has been traveling in a corona risk area."
While coronavirus is making the rounds, Armitage warns there are other illnesses that can ruin a trip.
“Illness primarily spreads due to the close quarters, with many shared areas,” Armitage said. “For instance, something like norovirus can stay on a door handle if touched by an infected person. There is also close contact with others in entertainment areas of food, where respiratory illnesses can spread.”
For anyone considering a cruise UH offers six key tips:
- As always, the best infection control measure is hand hygiene
- Avoid cruises currently to Asia
- Avoid large public gatherings especially in locations where cases have been reported
- Avoid ill individuals especially with respiratory symptoms
- Immediately report to clinical personnel if you have had known contact with a case and develop fever and cough
- Remain informed about the spread of this evolving infection to other geographic areas in making decisions about future travel plans
