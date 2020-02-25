73-year-old Geauga County man dies while ice fishing

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 73-year-old Geauga County man died after he fell into a Newbury Township pond while ice fishing Monday.
Officials said Steve Nemeckay went out onto the pond off Perkin Road when the ice was thicker in the morning, but fell into the water when the ice thinned out in the afternoon.
His body was discovered around 5:30 p.m.
Officials said the pond was not on Nemeckay’s property.
Geauga County Coroner John Urbancic said Nemeckay’s cause of death remains under investigation, but it appears to be drowning.
“No ice is safe, especially this winter when we have such a warm winter. We’ll have tragedies with that because the water is still cold,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.
