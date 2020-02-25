18-year-old shot on Cleveland’s East Side in serious condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on Cleveland’s East Side on Monday night.
The 18-year-old was listed in serious condition, and he’s being treated at University Hospitals.
According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting occurred on Glendale Avenue.
Cleveland Police are investigating what facilitated the shooting, and the department has not announced any arrests.
The name of the gunshot victim has not yet been released.
