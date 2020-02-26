Bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports proposed by Ohio lawmakers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohio legislators are set to propose a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in any female school sports programs.
Republican State Reps. Jena Powell and Reggie Stoltzfus announced on Tuesday intentions to introduce the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”
If passed, the bill would designate male and female school sports teams based on an athlete’s biological sex, according to the lawmakers’ announcement.
“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women,” said Powell. “This bill ensures that every little girl who works hard to make it on a podium is not robbed of her chance by a biological male competing against her in a biological female sport.
During Tuesday’s announcement, Powell used an example in Connecticut to support the legislation. The case she cited involved two transgender athletes who now hold the 15 women’s state championships.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s current policy allows transgender females to participate in a girl’s sport under certain criteria:
“A transgender female who is taking medically prescribed hormone treatment related to gender transition may participate on a boys’ team at any time. However, before a transgender female can participate in a girl’s sport or on a girls’ team she must either (1) have completed a minimum of one year of hormone treatment related to gender transition or (2) demonstrate to the Executive Director’s Office by way of sound medical evidence that she does not possess physical (bone structure, muscle mass, testosterone, hormonal, etc.) or physiological advantages over genetic females of the same age group.”
Programs at public or private schools, as well as colleges, that are members of a state or national athletic association would be impacted by the potential legislation.
