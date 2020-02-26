Commuter Cast for Wednesday, Feb. 26

FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter mix today changing to snow tonight (Source: WOIO)
By Simon Hannig | February 26, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your way to work or school.

19 Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan is in now to breakdown a look at the morning commute:

Due to an earlier accident that is cleared up in Twinsburg, we have updated information: Route 91 from Glenwood Drive to Post Road is closed in both directions due to a pole down. Ohio Edison will determine when the roads will be re-opened, police said. Detours are set up.

It is 19 First Alert Weather Day. Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has the latest.

