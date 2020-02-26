Convicted rapist wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 50-year-old William Morris for failing to update his sex offender registry status.
In 2004, Morris was convicted of rape, kidnapping and aggravated burglary and served six years.
Since his release from prison, he has been charged several times for not updating his status with the sheriff’s department as a sex offender, and now has a new warrant out for the same charge.
Morris listed his last address as 2100 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland which is a men’s homeless shelter.
Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County made Morris’ case apart of this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
